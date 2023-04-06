MAP and FMD a priority for the farm bill

By Dusty Sonnenberg and Matt Reese

The upcoming farm bill was also a top priority of those gathered at Commodity Classic. Of course, a viable and effective safety net including support for crop insurance, is a priority for corn, soybean and wheat growers. Trade support within the farm bill was another area of emphasis at Commodity Classic, said Tadd Nicholson, executive director of Ohio Corn & Wheat.

"In the farm bill, the only thing that really has to do with trade is a pot of money called the Foreign Market Development Fund (FMD) and the Market Access Program (MAP). This is a priority because it would help expand trade worldwide for not just corn, but for everything, including meat and dairy. The issue is that this the pot of money is not sufficient. It has dwindled because of many things, with inflation being one of the major drivers. There are just fewer dollars available to do actual trade facilitation programs.