March: National Nutrition Month and National Ag Day

By Shelly Detwiler, berry farmer and dietician

As March blows in for 2023, it’s time to celebrate 50 years of both National Nutrition Month and National Ag Day. The message is primarily the same year after year, just with a different twist and trendy words. Climate, environment, tomorrow and future are key words this year.

In the Detwiler house, the hijacked words of climate, sustainability and environmental are like playing a game of Taboo. We believe that farmers have strived for this from the beginning of time. The importance of buying foods in season, minimal packaging and growing gardens is reinforcing what we have been doing for generations. Nutrition Month and Ag Day give us a stage to promote our authentic messages of food and farming.

I have a love hate relationship with social media. I love it because it allows me to share my passion of agriculture, food, and my business.