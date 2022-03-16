March weather

By Aaron Wilson, Ohio State University Extension

Meteorological winter (Dec-Feb) has ended. Looking back, it was the 26th warmest and 16th wettest winter on record for Ohio since 1895. After a very warm December, January and February were a bit on the cool side. A very active late winter pattern brought frequent, moisture-rich storm systems across Ohio, with upwards of 6 to 8 inches of liquid-equivalent precipitation (snow and rain) falling during February along the Cincinnati to Columbus corridor. This secured February 2022 as the 6th wettest February on record, with differences compared to the long-term average (1991-2020) running at least 2 to 4 inches above normal for much of the state.

March 2022 has maintained an active weather pattern with large swings in temperatures and plenty of moisture. After highs reached well into the 70s during the weekend of March 5, this past weekend featured a snowstorm that dropped up to 9 inches of snow across Vinton County, with a large swath of 3 to 6 inches of snow along and southeast of about I-71.