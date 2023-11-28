By Jon Scheve, Superior Feed Ingredients, LLC

Many traders take time off the week of Thanksgiving, which can sometimes lead to increased market volatility. The price action this week does not necessarily mean a trend has formed.

Next week December corn futures will move into the delivery period. How the market reacts during this time will probably be more telling than what the market did this week.

Why I like margin calls

As a true hedger, I dislike the term “margin call” because it is often associated with speculators who are in a trade that has gone wrong.

However, I am not a speculator, I am a hedger. The difference is I produce the commodity that I have a futures sale for, which means grain marketing and risk management decisions are different. For hedgers a “margin call” is really just a financial decision, and not a bad thing.

Let's say in June, December corn futures are $5 per bushel, and I decide to sell futures.