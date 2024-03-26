Market Dynamics of US Soy and the Soybean Check-off

By Dusty Sonnenberg, CCA, Field Leader a project of the Ohio Soybean Council and Soybean Check-off

The United Soybean Board (USB) invests soybean check-off dollars to help create new opportunities for increased demand and a better bottom line for U.S. soybean farmers. For every $1 from the check-off that is invested, it returns $12.34 back to the soybean farmer.

The United Soybean Board is made up of soybean growers from across the country. "The board discusses big picture ideas and all the things going on in the marketplace. We talk about market disruptions and what some of the ways are that US Soy can engage to protect the markets that we currently have. This includes looking at infrastructure and ensuring that our crop gets to the global marketplace," said Meagan Kaiser, Missouri soybean farmer and past chair of the USB. "We also talk about how we ensure that we are targeting the right audience and that they understand the value of US sustainable soy.