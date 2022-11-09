Market factors to watch in November

By Jon Scheve, Superior Feed Ingredients, LLC

There are rumors circulating that China will relax COVID protocols in early 2023, which the market thinks will lead to a fresh round of commodity buying. This, combined with continued Chinese soybean purchases and export pace running slightly above USDA estimates, is giving beans some upside momentum.

Corn export pace long term continues to be a concern but hope rests with the feed category being able to make up the difference. Western basis values suggest corn futures are undervalued while the eastern market indicates the opposite.

The market continues to watch the Black Sea for more understanding of export capacity potential. The market rallied quickly when the door seemed to close, but then pulled back when it seemed to open again. War is difficult to predict, so this will be an area of risk in both directions moving forward.

There will be another USDA report on Nov.… Continue reading