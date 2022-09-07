Marketplace Pavilion to promote local agriculture at FSR

For the first time ever, Farm Science Review will feature the Marketplace Pavilion, a point-of-sale area dedicated to local producers of agricultural goods, at the 2022 show, Sept. 20-22.

“We see this as an opportunity to support local farm economies,” said Nick Zachrich, Farm Science Review manager. “It’s our hope that the Marketplace Pavilion will allow producers to not only market their products to show visitors, but also the many local and regional grocery retailers in the area.”

Direct marketing of produce and other agricultural products continues to be an important sales outlet for producers across the state. Both individuals and retailers will be able to source quality local products from the Marketplace Pavilion exhibitors.

"We know that most of these producers don't have the same marketing budget as a global equipment manufacturer, so the Marketplace Pavilion will give them a dedicated space at the Molly Caren Agricultural Center to market their unique goods to our show visitors," Zachrich said.