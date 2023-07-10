Markets looking for balance

By Doug Tenney, Leist Mercantile

Balance. It is a quality all of us wish for and want to hold onto. Grain producers long for balance as it can provide more certainty for the bottom line. Grains were considerably out of balance on the June 30 USDA report day with two separate reports. First, the Quarterly Grain Stocks Report and second, the U.S. Acreage Report. Just hours and days ahead of those two reports, many had suggested the Quarterly Grain Stocks Report would be the more important of the two. Wrong. Instead, the acreage report provided an immediate blistering amount of fireworks and price implications. It has been long an assumption that USDA reports can often provide a surprise.

June 30 was a classic example of a stunner as balance was certainly missing for over two hours from the noon report release until trading ended at its normal 2:20 pm ET. Corn and soybeans closed different with December CBOT corn down 33 cents while November CBOT soybeans closed up 77 cents.… Continue reading