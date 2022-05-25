Markets responding to surprises

By Doug Tenney, Leist Mercantile

The May 12 WASDE Report (supply and demand) provided several positive surprises and higher grain prices for producers. First, the U.S. corn yield for 2022 was pegged at 177 bushels. In a rare move, USDA’s first supply and demand tables for the 2022 crop year project the corn yield for this year as different compared to the February Outlook Forum. That report estimated the U.S. 2022 corn yield at 181 bushels. This compares to past years when in consecutive fashion from 2014 to 2021 the May corn yield was the same as the February Outlook Forum. The U.S. corn yield last year was 177 bushels.

For months the market has been filled with various private reports that the U.S. corn yield had to be a record due to the tightness of corn supplies around the world. In addition, some had already suggested that a record U.S.