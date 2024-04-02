Marysville FFA bands together to aid in tornado relief

By Morgan Anderson, OCJ FFA Reporter

On March 14, an EF-2 tornado — a tornado with wind speeds of 111-135 miles per hour — touched down in central Union County, according to the National Weather Service. However, that tornado was only one of eight to go through the area.

By March 17, Gov. Mike DeWine declared a state of emergency for 11 counties in Northwest Ohio, which included Union, Richland, Miami, Mercer, Logan, Licking, Hancock, Delaware, Crawford and Auglaize. Under the order, all relevant state departments provided resources and personnel for recovery due to the significant damage.

Trapp Farms, the family farm of Emerson Trapp, a former member of the Marysville FFA Chapter in Union County, was hit with immeasurable damage. Trapp, now a freshman at The Ohio State University Agricultural Technical Institute, came home to help his family as soon as he learned what happened.

“The amount of debris in the fields that were in the path of the tornado was overwhelming,” said Chris Trapp, Emerson’s mother.… Continue reading