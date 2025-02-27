Maximizing yield potential: Preparing your planter for spring

By John Fulton

As planting season approaches, it’s crucial to ensure both your planter and its associated technology are ready. With the high cost of seeds and the goal of maximizing yield potential, accurate placement of seeds and fertilizer is essential to avoid mistakes, including compaction. Properly checking your planter can help achieve uniform planting and correct seed depth, which are vital for optimal yield and profitability.

Yield potential is influenced by various yield-limiting factors (YLFs) throughout the season. Research indicates that planting errors can significantly impact corn yield, with good seed-to-soil contact potentially increasing yield by 10 bushels per acre. Uneven emergence can lead to a 5% to 9% yield reduction in corn, making seeding depth and downforce management critical for planter performance.

The planter pass is one of the most crucial operations of the season. The objectives of the planter pass are to 1) maintain the target seeding rate across the field, 2) achieve uniform seed spacing and good singulation, and 3) ensure adequate and uniform planting depth without compaction, supporting immediate germination and uniform emergence.