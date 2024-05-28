May and June trades likely better than waiting for harvest

By Jon Scheve, Superior Feed Ingredients, LLC

Wheat is the market leader right now. Dry weather throughout Russia, Ukraine, and potentially Australia has global wheat traders on edge. Some market participants are suggesting wheat may be removed from the feed equation and replaced with corn around the world, possibly sparking a corn rally.

Wheat/corn spread

Wheat was trading at a $2.32 per bushel premium over corn this week, which is much wider than normal as this chart shows over the past 15 years.

While the spread could go wider, history suggests that it is unlikely to be by much or for very long. Even when Russia invaded Ukraine, wheat traded significantly wider for only a short time. So, does that mean wheat will drop in value because harvest is approaching? Maybe, but corn could also rally because of demand or along seasonal trends.

Corn seasonal trends

The chart below shows the average seasonal price of corn over the last 15 years in blue and the last 5 years in green.… Continue reading