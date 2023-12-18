McCarthys honored with top award from Ohio’s sheep industry

By Matt Reese and Joel Penhorwood

One role of today’s leaders in Ohio’s sheep industry is setting up a bright future for the next generation of leaders. Farabee and Joy McCarthy of Wyandot County, the winners of the 2023 Charles Boyles Master Shepherd Award from the Ohio Sheep Improvement Association and Ohio Sheep and Wool Program, have spent many years doing just that.

Farabee and Joy McCarthy, Wyandot County, center, were recognized with the Charles Boyles Master Shepherd Award, the highest award presented for the Ohio Sheep Industry.

They were presented the surprise award at the 2023 Buckeye Shepherd’s Symposium in December held in Wooster. Farabee currently serves as the chair of the Animal Science and Pre- Veterinary studies at the University of Findlay.

"I've been here about 22 years. When I came, we were a relatively small department. We've grown since and now we have about 700 undergraduate students. In addition to cattle, we also have sheep, we have goats and farrow out a few sows every semester because of class needs.