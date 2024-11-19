McDonald’s files suit against meat packers

By Leisa Boley Hellwarth

McDonald’s is the largest purchaser of beef in the United States, as well as the world. It appears that the Golden Arches is not an especially happy domestic customer these days. On Friday, Oct. 4, 2024, McDonald’s filed a federal lawsuit in Brooklyn, New York against four packers: Tyson; JBS; Cargill; and National Beef Packing Company, alleging price fixing. These four defendants are known as the “Big Four” in the meatpacking industry and represent 80% of the U.S. domestic beef production. These defendants have previously admitted no wrongdoing in similar cases.

The complaint asserts that the price fixing began in January of 2015 and continues to this day. The fast food giant asked the court for a declaratory judgment and triple the damages caused by the actions of the defendants and their subsidiaries.

Specifically, the pleadings accuse the packing companies of anticompetitive measures, such as collectively limiting supply to boost prices and charge “illegally inflated” amounts.… Continue reading