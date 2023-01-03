McKalip appointed Chief Ag Negotiator

Late in 2023, the Senate confirmed of Doug McKalip to serve as Chief Agricultural Negotiator at the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative. Many agricultural groups were pleased with the announcement.

“The American Farm Bureau Federation is pleased that, after several months of delay, Doug McKalip was finally confirmed as chief agricultural negotiator for USTR. Doug has proven he is more than qualified for the position with more than three decades of agricultural experience,” said Zippy Duvall, American Farm Bureau president. “There is much work to be done. Current disagreements over exports to Mexico and potential new trade relationships with the European Union and Great Britain require the leadership Doug brings to the position. We look forward to working with him to create more opportunities for America’s farmers and ranchers to feed families around the globe.”… Continue reading