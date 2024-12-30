Meat export market diversification

The U.S. Meat Export Federation (USMEF) is focused on the importance of market diversification and developing new opportunities for U.S. pork, beef and lamb in emerging destinations.

In terms of new, untapped markets for U.S. red meat, Africa tops the list. USMEF Africa Representative Matt Copeland pointed out that by 2050, one in four people in the world will be African. It will take time, says Copeland, but we can’t underestimate the importance of this economic evolution in Africa.

“The geographic reach is immense. It is more than 7,000 miles from Casablanca in Morocco in the north down to Cape Town in South Africa. One of the world’s finest beef restaurants will open in Marrakesh in September 2025 and will showcase U.S. beef,” Copeland said. “In between, we’re launching an event in Ghana in April 2025 that will be a wonderful opportunity to meet the entire West African trade.”

USMEF Latin America Representative Homero Recio addressed recent initiatives to develop new opportunities in South America, including a new product launch in Colombia.