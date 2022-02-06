Meatpacker investigation continues

The American Farm Bureau Federation sent a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland, asking the Department of Justice to provide an update on its investigation into the meatpacking industry. The Department of Justice began an investigation after excessive volatility in the live and fed cattle markets caused by the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

“With over 80% of the fed cattle market controlled by only four major packing companies, we are concerned about the control these firms have,” said Zippy Duvall, AFBF president. “We look forward to hearing from the Department of Justice regarding their investigation, so we can update Farm Bureau members and assure them that adequate government oversight is being conducted in the nation’s cattle markets, and that the markets remain fair for businesses, farmers and all American families.”

Farm Bureau asked for a written update on the volatility in the live and fed cattle markets within 90 days.… Continue reading