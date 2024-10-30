Medina County Farm Bureau event raises over $29,000 to Farming with Friends

Medina County Farm Bureau is pleased to announce that $29,123 in donations were raised at their 14th annual Season’s Harvest dinner. This year’s recipient was Farming with Friends — a newly created nonprofit located in Hinckley with a mission to restore God’s creation through regenerative farming, employment of people with disabilities, and community engagement. Thanks to the generosity and partnership with Chef John Kolar of Thyme2 Restaurant for many years and, most recently, Chef Anthony Scolaro of 111 Bistro plus support from other loyal donors, this longstanding farm-to-table dinner has raised over $300,000 for agriculture-related charities in Medina County since its inception. This event is organized and executed by Medina County Farm Bureau in an effort to feature locally raised meat and produce as well as support agricultural nonprofits in the Medina County community.… Continue reading