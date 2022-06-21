Meet Ohio’s Golden Owl!

By Bethany Starlin, OCJ FFA reporter

“Although I’m excited and extremely thankful, it’s not great for me. It’s great for our school and it’s great for our community…”

After winning one of Ohio’s most prestigious awards in the realm of agricultural education, Barrett Zimmerman was quick to pass the excitement on to those around him. Those who are fortunate enough to know him would call that true Barrett Zimmerman fashion.

Chances are, anyone who has ever stepped into an agriculture classroom was impacted by their agricultural educator in some capacity. Whether it be pursuing a career in agriculture post-graduation, gaining professional skills or learning a valuable life lesson, the impact of educators lasts a lifetime. A group of professional agriculture organizations and businesses decided a few years ago that this impact deserved to be recognized in a big way.

Beginning in the 2018-19 school year, Nationwide, Ohio FFA, Ohio Farm Bureau, Farm Credit Mid-America and AgCredit annually recognize 10 agricultural educators across the state of Ohio as Golden Owl Award Honorees.… Continue reading