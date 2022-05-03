Meet our student FFA reporters

We’re back with our 10th class of Student FFA Reporters after COVID-19 benched the program. They’ll be covering the Ohio FFA State Convention May 5-6 in Columbus. We asked them to introduce themselves to our readers below.

Devan Foster, Allen East FFA

Hello everyone! My name is Devan Foster and I am a sophomore at Allen East High School. There, I am one of our two reporters for the Allen East FFA chapter. Along with the FFA, I love to stay involved in several other groups as well. I am part of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Student Council, French Club, French Honors Society, Varsity Cheerleading, Class President, and I am the treasurer of my 4-H club. Within my FFA Chapter, I love trying new things and partaking in as many contests as I can. My first two years in the FFA have provided me with more experience and memories than I could have ever imagined.