Meet the 2021-22 Ohio FFA Officer Team

By Bethany Starlin, OCJ FFA reporter

This week the 2021-22 Ohio FFA Officer Team will be busy at the National FFA Convention in Indianapolis. The Team has been gearing up for this event in the months since they were installed at the Ohio FFA Convention last spring and beginning of one of the most challenging yet rewarding years of their lives.

Despite being elected in a non-traditional way through the virtual convention, the team was able to hit the ground running and experience a bit of normalcy. Training sessions facilitated by National FFA, five full sessions of camp at Ohio FFA Camp Muskingum and the State Officer Summit have prepared the team for a full school year of activities, including National FFA Convention.

Continue reading to learn more about the State Officers and stay connected on social media platforms to follow along this week and throughout their year of service.

Why did you join the FFA?… Continue reading