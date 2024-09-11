Meet the 2024-25 Ohio FFA Officer Team!

By Morgan Anderson, OCJ FFA Reporter

In May, the Ohio FFA Association hosted its largest celebration yet: the 96th Ohio FFA Convention & Expo. The 10,000+ attendee event serves as a time of celebration, reflecting on the achievements of the past year and setting the stage for the future of Ohio FFA members. For 11 dedicated individuals, it also marks the start of an exciting, year-long journey. Elected to serve on the Ohio FFA State Officer Team, these ambassadors represent nearly 30,000 members statewide. They play a crucial role in shaping the next generation of leaders through chapter visits, leadership events, and various conferences. Beyond engaging with members, the team also builds connections with sponsors and supporters, sharing the impactful story of Ohio FFA.

Why did you join FFA?

"I grew up on a grain farm, and wanted to pursue agriculture as my career and lifestyle. I wouldn't have it any other way.