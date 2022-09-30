Meet the ’22-’23 State FFA Officer Team

By Bethany Starlin, OCJ FFA reporter

The Ohio FFA State Convention serves both as a celebration of the successes experienced over the last year and a kickoff for what’s to come for Ohio FFA members. For 11 individuals, it also marks the beginning of an incredible year-long journey.

Those elected to serve on the Ohio FFA State Officer Team take on the task of representing the more than 25,000 Ohio FFA members. This group of ambassadors works to influence the next generation of young leaders through chapter visits, leadership nights and a variety of conferences. In addition to working directly with FFA members, the team networks with sponsors and supporters, sharing the story of Ohio FFA with those they meet.

Why did you join the FFA?

My mom is an agriculture educator and FFA advisor, which meant I had a front row seat to the avenues within agriculture and opportunities that the FFA held.