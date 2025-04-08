Meet the Between the Rows farmers for 2025

Jade Newton – Preble County

“Our farm in Eaton, Ohio, raises corn, soybeans, and hogs. I work full-time for First Financial Bank as a relationship manager in agribusiness, but I try to stay involved on the farm as much as possible.

2024 started with optimism, but yields lagged in parts of Southwest Ohio. Tar spot was a factor. Some farms had great yields, and right across the road, others were 40 bushels down. The difference came down to fungicide—those who used one or even two passes saw better results.

Late in the season, straight-line winds took down a lot of crops. Soybeans struggled early from dryness, then cracked and shattered when the moisture came back. Driving through the county, it almost looked like a blanket of cover crops from the shattered beans.

For 2025, input costs and grain markets are a big concern. As a banker, I say focus on the bottom line and control costs.