Member Appreciation Breakfast in Ashland

Ashland County Farm Bureau invites members and prospective members to their Member Appreciation Breakfast on Feb. 24 from 8 to 10 a.m. at the Ashland County – West Holmes Career Center. Ashland County Farm Bureau board members will be offering a menu of made-to-order omelets, donuts and beverages.

In addition to breakfast, the event will offer a presentation on CAUV at 9 a.m. by Leah Hetrick, Ohio Farm Bureau Director of Legal Education and Member Engagement. Cindy Funk, Ashland County Auditor, will follow to address Ashland County-specific questions regarding CAUV.

This event is free to members and their dependents. Non-members can attend at $20 per person. Become a member of the Ashland County Farm Bureau at the breakfast and there is no charge! Bring a new member or join as a new member at the breakfast and receive a free t-shirt. Renew at the breakfast and receive $5 in cash back.