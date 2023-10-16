Members approve merger of Luckey Farmers, Inc.

The members of Luckey Farmers, Inc. based in Woodville, and Ida Farmers Cooperative, based in Ida, Mich., have approved the merger of their cooperatives at each of their special meetings held Oct. 3, 2023. The effective date of the merger will be Feb. 1, 2024

After holding a series of informational meetings, both cooperative boards were pleased that the memberships approved the board’s recommendation for the merger.

“We are confident that together we will become an even stronger cooperative and be better positioned to improve our already strong portfolio of products and services that we offer,” said John Moore, Luckey Farmers board chairman. “Both cooperatives have employee teams that take pride in their work and will continue their strong culture of service and commitment to our customers.”

Each cooperative met their respective state cooperative law and individual bylaw requirements for a successful merger vote for lucky farmers the current bylaws state that a quorum necessary for any vote or other action by the members is at least 10% of the members in the association participating in person or by absentee vote.