Meristem serving more farmers in 2023

Stoutsville Seed Shed of Stoutsville and Meristem Crop Performance Group, LLC (www.meristemag.com) are moving into 2023 with Wade Rethmel representing them as a sales agronomist to serve more farmers in South Central Ohio.

“Sean Rittinger and Stoutsville Seed Shed have been quite successful in taking Meristem products to more farmers, and helping growers make the most of every seed they plant,” said Mitch Eviston, Meristem Founder and CEO. “Wade Rethmel’s energy and field knowledge will help both companies meet the needs of more customers.”

Rittinger, who owns and operates Stoutsville Seed Shed, also farms 1,000 acres of his own, says he’s building Stoutsville Seed Shed to meet his needs and those of his farmer neighbors. He views adding the Meristem portfolio — and teaming with Wade Rethmel — as steps to help improve return on investment (ROI) for every farmer he serves.

"Wade has proven himself across many years of working at field level with a farm business and an ag retail cooperative," Rittinger said.