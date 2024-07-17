Messy legalities (Part 2)

By Leisa Boley Hellwarth

Legal battles for family farms gets messy. Here is a recap from Part 1.

HFI was incorporated in Iowa in 1974, with George and Keith Hora serving as the initial directors. HFI owns 1,075 acres of land in or near Washington County, and it grew corn and soybeans at all times relevant to the litigation.

Kurt and his wife, Heather, later formed HK Farms, Inc. They grow crops and feed swine from weaning to finishing. Brian Hora and his wife formed Precision Partners Corporation which conducts farm activities.

Gregg Hora worked for HFI from 1982 to 1985. He then left HFI and Washington County to farm with his inlaws. Brian began working for HFI in 1985. Kurt began working for HFI in 1988. Brian supervised Kurt and HFI’s operations during this time.

On August 18, 2017, brothers Brian and Gregg Hora, filed a petition against Keith, Kurt, Heather and HK Farms (essentially their father and their brother) and sister-in-law.