Mexican corn compromise rejected

The Biden Administration issued an official rejection of a recent proposed compromise from Mexico on biotech corn imports into the country.

The development came during a meeting between Mexican officials and U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Secretary of Trade and Foreign Agricultural Affairs Alexis Taylor and the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative’s chief ag negotiator Doug McKalip.

In a statement that came after the meeting, USTR and USDA said the changes offered by Mexico “are not sufficient and Mexico’s proposed approach, which is not grounded in science, still threatens to disrupt billions of dollars in bilateral agricultural trade, cause serious economic harm to U.S. farmers and Mexican livestock producers, and stifle important innovations needed to help producers respond to pressing climate and food security challenges.”

The statement also said that the U.S. officials made it clear to their Mexican counterparts that they are considering all options, including taking formal steps to enforce the issue under the U.S.-Mexico-Canada… Continue reading