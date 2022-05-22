MIA gobblers

For the first time in memory, I have ended my turkey hunting before harvesting a bird or the season coming to an end. It’s the third spring in a row where birds are MIA on a farm where turkeys used to thrive; land that we have hunted successfully for more than a quarter century.

It’s no secret that turkey populations are lower across much of Ohio, which the Ohio Division of Wildlife (ODOW) attributes to (wet, cool) spring weather conditions that adversely affects post-hatch turkey poult survival. I can see that reducing the number of turkeys on the landscape, and over the years I have witnessed the same on the farm in question. But a complete collapse of the local population? That’s something I can’t wrap my head around.

Many hunters are pointing to the rise in local populations of bobcats. In fact, a listener of mine just posted an excellent video showing a bobcat that had attacked and chased a pair of turkeys being called in by a hunter.