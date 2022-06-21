Mid-June market watching

By Doug Tenney, Leist Mercantile

Producers and traders continue to wonder what is coming down the road with USDA reports. The June USDA WASDE Report was boring as few numbers in the U.S. and world tables were changed. It was puzzling that U.S. old corn exports were lowered 50 million bushels in spite of Census Reports indicating exports are 100 million bushels plus, ahead of weekly grain inspection reports.

Weather continues to be an important puzzle piece for the balance of summer. As we stare at the reality of the July 4 holiday, just days away, three questions remain. First, were weather conditions sufficient from June 10 forward to allow the rest of many acres across Ohio to finally get planted? Second, will weather the second half of June as hot and dry as predicted on June 10 with at least four days of 90-degree temperatures in the upcoming 10-day period?… Continue reading