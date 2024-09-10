Miller joins SGD team in NE Ohio

Seed Genetics Direct has added Dale Miller of Shreve, as Area Seedsman for Northeast Ohio. Dale was born, raised and is raising his family in Holmes County.

Dale is a graduate of Ohio State University with a degree in Agribusiness.

Prior to joining the Seed Genetics Direct team, Miller spent 15 years in ag retail learning and partnering with growers to maximize yields on their farms, making individual recommendations based on their management practices and goals.

“I am looking forward to furthering my career with a family owned and operated company, focusing on seed, and bringing genetics to the farm that will work for our area, in an ever-changing market. I was drawn to the team-like atmosphere where everyone is willing to help each other out to achieve a common goal,” Miller said.

Miller enjoys staying involved in the community by helping with youth activities through local 4-H and FFA chapters.