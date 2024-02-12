Miller recognized as Guardian of Corn & Wheat

U.S. Congressman Max Miller (OH-07) attended the annual Celebration of Corn & Wheat, sponsored by the Ohio Corn and Wheat Growers Association in Bucyrus, Ohio at which he was presented with the “Guardian of Corn & Wheat” award. The award recognizes Congressman Miller’s steadfast advocacy on behalf of Ohio’s grain farmers.

Ohio Ag Net’s Dusty Sonnenburg caught up with Miller at the celebration. Listen to the full interview on the audio player above.

“Working with Ohio farmers and the Ohio Corn and Wheat Growers Association to advance their priorities has been an honor and a lot of fun,” Congressman Miller said. “Our farmers are the bedrock of a vibrant agriculture industry. The Association’s advocacy on behalf of Ohio farmers has been instrumental in guiding my work as a member of the House Agriculture Committee and on the Farm Bill. I will continue to work alongside Ohio farmers to make sure they can continue to feed and fuel our nation.” … Continue reading