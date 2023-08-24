“Million-dollar” rains should benefit 2023 harvest

By Matt Reese and Dale Minyo

While much of the state has been getting fairly good rainfall in recent weeks, there have been some areas coming up short. For the week ending Aug. 20, around a quarter of the state was short to very short on topsoil and subsoil moisture according to Ben Torrance, State Statistician, USDA NASS, Ohio Field Office. Intermittent rains had moved the driest parts of the state in northwest Ohio out of drought conditions and into the “Abnormally Dry” category by Aug. 22, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. The high temperatures this week were of particular concern for those driest areas, but statewide crops were definitely in need of the generous rains that fell overnight.

Ohio rainfall totals ranged from around a quarter inch in the far southwestern part of Ohio on up to over 8 inches along Lake Erie overnight and into Aug. 24. It is a crucial time for Ohio's corn and soybean crops, especially the later planted fields.