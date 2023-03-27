Minyo thanks local levies for life-saving response

By Kim Lemmon

In early February, Dale Minyo was rushed by emergency squad to the local hospital. He had been feeling under the weather for several days and had been in contact with his physician.

Despite his previous interactions with medical professionals to remedy his illness, Dale’s health deteriorated to a state in which emergency services were needed on the evening of Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023. He was later diagnosed with HSV1 Encephalitis.

“I live in rural Morrow County, Ohio,” said Dale, general manager, and lead farm broadcaster for Ohio Ag Net. “I’m lucky, because I live only about 15 minutes from the local hospital, but even at that relatively small distance, I needed medical professionals to provide my medical care and transport.”

After transport via squad, Dale spent time at the Morrow County Hospital as well as Marion General before eventually being transport to Riverside Methodist Hospital ICU in Columbus.