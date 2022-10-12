Mixed report, corn bearish, soybeans bullish

By Doug Tenney, Leist Mercantile

Major surprise for soybean ending stocks to be unchanged.

Following the noon report release, corn was down 9 cents, soybeans up 15 cents, and wheat down 20 cents. Prior to the report, corn was down 2 cents, soybeans up 2 cents, and wheat down 12 cents.

Today, there are numerous moving parts, more than normal, to the monthly USDA WASDE (supply and demand) Report. Changes can include 2021 corn and soybean production, US grain exports, and 2022 corn and soybean production and yields. Brazil is expected to set another record for soybean production this growing season. Soybean imports into China will be closely watched to see if demand is slowing.

Numbers highlights: US corn exports down 125 million bushels, US corn for ethanol down 50 million bushels, US 2022-23 corn ending stocks down 47 million bushels, and 2021 US corn production down 41 million bushels. US soybean exports down 40 million bushels, US soybean crush up 10 million bushels, US soybean 2022-23 ending stocks unchanged, US 2021 soybean production up 30 million bushels.