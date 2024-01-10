Mmmmmmac and cheese

By Shelly Detwiler

Nothing soothes the soul in Ohio winter’s more than mac and cheese — American’s comfort food sweetheart. The rich and creamy cheese sauce paired with pasta not only feeds our tummies but triggers a “feel good” response from our brains. This effect gives us feelings of pleasure, comfort, and contentment. Mac and cheese help us recollect childhood memories of warm, home-cooked meals that feel like a hug.

Nearly all — 97% — of Americans eat mac and cheese at least once a year. Historians have traced mac and cheese roots back to a pasta and cheese dish in 13th/14th century Italy but let's fast forward to the late 1700s in early America. Our love affair with mac and cheese starts with Thomas Jefferson and his chef James Hemings. In 1784, Jefferson and James crossed the pond to France where James was trained in French cooking and tweaked and perfected his mac and cheese dish.