Mobile meat slaughter in Ohio

By Matt Reese

From small-scale start-ups to large operations, there is not a shortage of people in Ohio interested in producing more livestock. There is, however, a well-documented shortage of meat processing capacity in Ohio.

A possible solution to this perpetual meat production bottleneck is mobile meat slaughter, which can offer a number of advantages, including a nimbler way to meet the strong and growing demand for local processing.

But, technically and legally, is mobile meat slaughter even possible in Ohio?

To find an answer to this question Paul Dorrance, a producer consultant, author, speaker, and regenerative agriculture advocate from Ross County, teamed up with Angela Blatt with the Ohio Food Policy Network (OFPN), sustainable food system consultant Rachel Tayse, and the Appalachian Center for Economic Networks (ACEnet). For several years, Dorrance raised pasture-based livestock on a small farm and marketed directly to customers. In this venture he saw the limits to the potential for small farm livestock production on the processing side and the possibilities with a mobile meat slaughtering system.