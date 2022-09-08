Moisture provides optimism, but look for lodging

By Todd Jeffries, Vice President, Seed Genetics Direct

Speaking to a plethora of growers across Ohio, 2022 has been a rollercoaster. Some areas had perfect conditions and were able to get the crop in the ground, only to have it get hammered with five inches of rain 24 to 48 hours after planting. Other areas struggled to get a crop planted and many growers had to take actions they were not proud of, like mudding the crop in because it was June and they needed to get something planted. We can plan and have best practices all we want, but we need Mother Nature to cooperate.

Todd Jeffries, Seed Genetics Direct

While we may not have the record yields across Ohio as we did last year, we still need to do everything we can to protect plants and yield. Hopefully by now, you've scouted your fields, applied fungicide and insecticide if you needed it, and have been diligent in keeping the weed-pressure at bay.