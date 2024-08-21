More bearish numbers setting tone for harvest prices

By Doug Tenney, Leist Mercantile

Cindy was 100% right. I am quickly realizing she indeed could find items at the local grocery stores must faster than I currently can. For years, I often suggested, let me help with more of the household chores to take pressure off her back, “just give me the list and I will get the groceries.” In recent months I even tried to look up items online noting their aisle and bin numbers, making the shopping list by aisle numbers so that I was more efficient, which was disappointing to only work for a small percentage of items on the list. Here’s to hoping the upcoming fall harvest is more efficient for your operation.

The Aug. 12 Supply and Demand Report (WASDE) was bearish and disappointing for corn and soybeans. Some trader estimates had both corn and soybean acres declining up to 1 million acres, that did not happen.… Continue reading