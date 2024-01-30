More developments regarding Moroccan phosphate duties

In recent developments concerning the Court of International Trade’s remand of duties on Moroccan phosphate imports, the Department of Commerce has issued a new duty rate of 7.41%, a significant decrease from the previous 19.97%. Despite this positive step for U.S. crop producers, the decrease falls short of the administrative review rate of 2.12% issued in November 2023. The International Trade Commission (ITC) also upheld its original determination that the domestic industry suffered harm from Moroccan imports.

The next step involves the Court of International Trade (CIT) reviewing each agency’s remand determination and making a final ruling. The CIT considers submissions from other parties to the litigation during this process. The potential appeals to the Federal Circuit in both the Commerce and ITC cases add a layer of complexity to the ongoing situation.

The National Corn Growers Association was deeply disappointed in the ITC decision.

"The idea that major fertilizer conglomerates were materially injured even as they were posting substantially higher profits during the time in question sounds dubious to me," said Harold Wolle, NCGA president.