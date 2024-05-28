More progress in drier week; Apple losses reported

Drier conditions last week allowed many farmers to get back into their fields, according to Ben Torrance, State Statistician, USDA NASS, Ohio Field Office. Topsoil moisture conditions were rated 3 percent short, 72 percent adequate, and 25 percent surplus. Statewide, the average temperature for the week ending on May 26 was 72.1 degrees, 9.0 degrees above normal. Weather stations recorded an average of 0.40 inches of precipitation, 0.52 inches below average. There were 4.8 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending May 26.

Farmers reported the warmer weather had helped to dry soils which promoted planting and hay harvest progress. Corn and soybean planting progressed to 79 and 67 percent planted, respectively. Oats were 88 percent planted. Winter wheat was 88 percent headed and winter wheat condition was 72 percent good to excellent. Oats condition was 73 percent good to excellent. Pasture and range condition was rated 88 percent good to excellent.