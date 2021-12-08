More than 600,000 miles later, B100 runs straight through year-long pilot project

B100 is one step closer to being a reality for commercial fleet operations thanks to the results of a pilot program that tested the fuel in five class-8 over-the-road trucks. The pilot, which was a collaboration among ADM, Optimus Technologies, Illinois Soybean Association, American Lung Association and the Missouri Soybean Merchandising Council, opens a pathway for significantly higher volumes of biodiesel in U.S. fleets moving forward.

“Today, most diesel engine manufacturers allow biodiesel up to B20 in their engines, but as we look toward the future and carbon reduction needs, we are looking for opportunities to run higher blends in this very necessary market,” said Scott Fenwick, technical director of the National Biodiesel Board. “The Optimus Vector System, an after-market system, allows engines to run on almost entirely B100 fuel year-round. And, run they did.”

The program, partially funded through the soybean checkoff, started in February of 2020 and ended in July 2021 with the five trucks totaling 623,922 miles during the trial.