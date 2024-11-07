Morrow County pollinator programs

Ohio State University Extension – Morrow County was awarded a $15,000 grant from National 4-H Council and funded by Corteva Agriscience with the expectation to build a pollinator habitat and provide educational opportunities to youth about pollinators.

Additionally, Corteva Agriscience sponsored the registrations of eight individuals to attend the Ignite by 4-H Conference in Washington, D.C. This was valued at nearly $10,000.

Amanda Staley, 4-H Educator, secured the grant funding and oversaw the many initiatives that took place. Ten local teens volunteered to learn about pollinators, build the habitat, and to teach at least 250 other youth the knowledge they’ve learned. This group went above and beyond the expectations of the grant and implemented the following programs or initiatives.

Pollinator Learning Garden

Perry Cook Memorial Public Library in Johnsville was selected as the location of the pollinator garden. Jennifer Gliebe, Library Director, expressed interest in having a learning garden so we worked together to create a plan to bring this into fruition.