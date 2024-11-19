Moving U.S. Soy through Meat

By Dusty Sonnenberg, CCA, Field Leader, a project of the Ohio Soybean Council and Soybean Check-off

The United Soybean Board fulfills its mission by partnering with other organizations to execute specific strategies. One of those organizations is the U.S. Meat Export Federation. Jim Douglas, a farmer from Shelby County, Indiana is a member of the U.S. Soybean Board and also serves as on the Board of Directors of the U.S. Meat Export Council. Jim has been impressed by the work of the council on behalf of U.S. Soybean farmers.

“It is important that we remember that animal agriculture is our #1 customer,” said Douglas. “Soybeans and by extension soybean meal is a key protein source used in livestock feed rations. As the U.S. expands its soybean crush capacity to meet the need for soybean oil to supply the renewable fuel market, that in turn increases the availability of soybean meal.”

Expanding soybean oil crush is changing the landscape for soybean meal production and use.… Continue reading