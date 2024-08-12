Much needed rains bring slight improvement to drought

Fields in the North and West Central portions of Ohio received badly needed precipitation last week, while the rest of the State remained dry, according to Ben Torrance, State Statistician, USDA NASS, Ohio Field Office. There are significant precipitation deficits in many areas of the State. The most recent U.S. Drought Monitor report showed 67% of the State as abnormally dry or worse. This was a slight improvement over the previous week, with the Southwest and Northeast showing some improvement in the drought depiction maps.

Topsoil moisture conditions were rated 10% very short, 30% short, 56% adequate, and 4% surplus. Statewide, the average temperature for the week ending on Aug. 11 was 73.5 degrees, 2.0 degrees above normal. Weather stations recorded an average of 0.58 inches of precipitation, 0.31 inches below average. There were 5.0 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending August 11. Field crop condition was highly variable across the State, depending on precipitation received.… Continue reading