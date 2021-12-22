Muskies thrive thanks to stocking efforts

By Dan Armitage, host of Buckeye Sportsman, Ohio’s longest running outdoor radio show

The muskellunge, muskie, or the “fish of 10,000 casts,” is a gamefish that can grow to immense sizes in Ohio’s inland lakes but, as the latter moniker points to, can be tough to locate and entice to bite a bait. For example, I have caught only three “keepers” in a lifetime of trolling and casting Ohio’s waters, including several outings when I targeted muskies specifically. Those ‘ski’s that I did bring to net, however, made the effort well worth it.

Muskies are native to Ohio, are top aquatic predators and Ohio's muskie fisheries are maintained through fish hatchery efforts. Nine Ohio reservoirs are stocked with muskie by the Division of Wildlife and one (Pymatuning Lake, on the Pennsylvania state line) is stocked by the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission. Staff from Ohio's London and Kincaid state fish hatcheries stock approximately 20,000 muskies measuring 8 to 12 inches every autumn.