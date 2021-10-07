Nanci Griffith: Country music loses a legend

On Aug. 13, 2021, Nanci Griffith, the American singer/songwriter, died at the age of 68 in Nashville, Tennessee. You may not recognize her name, but you might remember her songs if you heard them. She had a distinctive crystalline voice and a unique storytelling skill.

If you are so inclined, do a search of Nanci Griffith on YouTube. It’s refreshing to watch a performer focused on the music. No fireworks, no revealing costume, no choreography. Just a clear voice and a rare insight into the lives of everyday people.

Nanci often remarked that if you took Woody Guthrie and Loretta Lynn and mixed them together, you would get Nanci Griffith. She was inspired by Guthrie’s enduring folk music and impressed that Loretta Lynn was the first woman to play her own rhythm guitar when she performed the songs she wrote. Nanci described her music as “folkabilly.”

She was a frequent performer on Austin City Limits and made many appearances as musical guest for the David Letterman Show.… Continue reading