National Association of State Departments of Agriculture hires Montoney-Crawford

The National Association of State Departments of Agriculture is excited to announce the hiring of Josie Montoney-Crawford as Manager of Public Policy.

Montoney-Crawford will elevate the organization’s advocacy efforts through her experience in federal pesticide policy. Montoney-Crawford will lead NASDA’s Food Systems and Nutrition Policy Committee and the Plant and Pesticides Policy Committee.

“I am thrilled to join the NASDA public policy team at a time when the agriculture industry faces both exciting opportunities and new challenges,” she said. “I look forward to working closely with our nation’s secretaries, directors and commissioners of agriculture to ensure we can continue to feed, clothe and fuel the world for generations to come.”

Montoney-Crawford holds two bachelor’s degrees, one in public management, leadership and policy and one in agricultural communication from The Ohio State University. Montoney-Crawford most recently served as Government Relations Coordinator and CLPAC Manager for CropLife America and holds consulting experience in government affairs from her former service at Byers, Minton & Associates in Columbus. … Continue reading