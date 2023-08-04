National Corn Yield Contest entries due Aug. 16

Growers interested in the National Corn Yield Contest must be entered by August 16. Entering the National contest automatically enters you in the Ohio contest.

Find everything you need to enter here:

https://www.ncga.com/get-involved/national-corn-yield-contest or go to www.ncga.com and click on “Get Involved.”

National winners will be announced in December, quickly followed by the announcement of Ohio’s district and state champions. Ohio’s winners will receive their awards Feb. 8, 2024 at the “Celebration of Corn & Wheat” event to be held in Bucyrus.

Anyone needing assistance may contact Brad Moffitt: [email protected].